A weekend of easter baskets, candy, and lots of children running to gather eggs at the various different easter egg hunts planned for this Saturday across the county.

A Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday at Veterans Park, located across from the White Pine County LIbrary beginning at 11 a.m.

There are several different age groups from infant ages, to 8 years old.

There will also be an Easter Basket Raffle.

Chick and Bunny will be available for pictures as well.

Ruth Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held simultaneously as well at 11 a.m at the Park in Ruth. A bounce house for the kids, and hamburgers and hot dogs will be available at 1p.m.

McGill’s Easter Egg hunt will be held at the park located on Avenue K, beginning at 11 a.m.

All events are free to the public. Happy egg-hunting.