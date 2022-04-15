Roy B Faught passed away in his home at 5:07 a.m. on April 10th, 2022, at the age of 81. He fought cancer with the attitude of a warrior until his mission on earth was complete. He was prepared to meet his Savior and family members who proceeded him with the confidence of a life well-lived.

Roy was born on March 16, 1941, to Bessie Bundy Faught and Henry Albert Faught. He was the third of eight children: Charles, Lauretta, Guy, Ramona, Jack, Oneta, and Winona. He spent his early years in St. George, Utah before moving to Mesquite, Nevada. Through some experiences as a twelve-year-old deacon, Roy began his eternal relationship and long-lasting testimony that the Savior lives. He had a great sense of humor, a loyal group of friends, and was a gifted athlete in baseball, basketball, and tennis. His brother, Jack, gave him the nickname “Wheaties” because he was such a good hitter.

After his high school graduation, Roy left Mesquite to attend the University of Nevada, Reno. He paused his education in 1961-1964 to serve a mission in Japan for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Following his successful mission, he returned to complete his Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and earn his teacher’s certificate at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Upon his graduation, he taught agriculture and science at Lund High School. His students loved him, and he loved them. While teaching in Lund, he met the love of his life, his wife of 53 years, Marian Sherry Reid. Roy and Sherry are the parents of 11 children. His love of family was demonstrated through the sacrifices he made to ensure that his children did not go without even on a schoolteacher’s salary. Other than a brief stop as an investigator for the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Roy was a teacher. He retired as a horticultural and biology teacher at the high school level from the Clark County School District in 2004 and moved to Lund, Nevada where he delivered on his promise to build Sherry her dream home. He spent a lifetime of service and teaching at home, at church, and in his communities. Roy served in many callings in his church. He enjoyed serving as Bishop of the Gateway Ward. He loved the people and served diligently. He was humbled by the opportunity he had to serve as the Patriarch of the Ely Stake and was able to bless those within his stake and many of his own grandchildren. He and Sherry also served a mission in 2010 to Tucson, Arizona where they used their life experiences to help mentor new leaders and families. Roy was very involved in The Boy Scouts of America where he served multiple times as a scoutmaster, worked at the council level, and earned his Silver Beaver award.

Roy dedicated his life to his family and his church. He took his family on countless road trips to visit relatives. His children fondly remember many of those trips with the car running on fumes as they rocked it to keep it rolling just a little bit further. He was a gamer and could count cards with the best of them creating many fond memories of late nights with loved ones. Anyone who knew Roy knew of his massive gardens and his generosity in offering fresh vegetables to all. He was best known for his unfailing faith and testimony of Jesus Christ and in his commitment to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Roy is survived by his wife, Sherry, his 11 children and their spouses: Tracy (Les), Hayley (David), Natalie (Martin), Esther (Scott), John (Amy), Roger (Amity), Shelly, Heidi (Todd), Mindee, Katie (Kris), and Jeff (Courtney), 55 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 4 siblings (Lauretta, Guy, Oneta, Winona), and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. His family will carry on his legacy of service to others, commitment to the gospel of Jesus Christ, and strong testimony of the Savior.

A Visitation was scheduled for Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 11:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. with the funeral services starting at 1:00 P.M. at the Lund Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Lund, NV.