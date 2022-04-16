Lucinda Reyes, 87, of Yerington, Nevada passed away at her home with her loved ones, after a brief stay in the hospital.

Lucinda was born in Pinedale, Wyoming to George and Mary Painter. She graduated from St. Sister Euphrasia Catholic School in Denver, Colorado in 1950 and shortly thereafter moved to Ely, Nevada, where she met Benjamin (Benny) Marcado Reyes and they married April 13, 1952. They had five children, Katherine, Cindy, Mary, Nieves and Tony. Benny and Lucinda moved to Yerington in 1959 where Benny worked for Anaconda. They were married for 63 years until Benny’s passing in 2015. Lucinda continued to live her life to the fullest in the family home with her pampered pet, Pachi.

Lucinda was predeceased by her Parents, George and Mary Painter, her husband, Benny Reyes, brothers, George Painter, Joseph Painter, Thomas Painter, Benjamin Painter, sisters, Della Rand, Margie Hudson and Ellen Bodector. She is survived by her brothers, Frank Leuis, Ronald Petersen, and Ralph Nicholson, her children, Katherine (Tim) Reyes Sperry, Cindy (Larry) Reyes Allen, Mary (Kerry) Thompson, Nieves (Collene) Reyes, and Tony (Crystal) Reyes, numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

At the request of Lucinda, no services will be held other than a private family gathering to place her ashes alongside her husbands. Family and friends are invited to sign her online guest book at www.FRFH.net

Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Freitas Rupracht Funeral Home, 25 Hwy 208 Yerington (775) 463-2911.