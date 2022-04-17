Dorothy Marie Miller Knight, was 94 years old when she passed away peacefully at home in her sleep on March 20, 2022, in Carson City, Nevada.

She was born September 3, 1927 to Burton Arthur Howland Miller and Genevieve June Harrah Miller. She had one brother, Donald Arthur Miller.

She married William Allen Knight on June 22, 1948, at the Community Methodist Church in Ely Nevada.

Dorothy is survived by her four children, son, William Burton Knight and wife Shirley Knight, daughter, Bonnie Gay Knight Bunch and husband John Bunch, son, Francis Allen Knight and wife Ginger Knight and daughter, Anna Marie Knight Province and husband Gary Province. She has eighteen Grandchildren, ten Great Grandchildren and four Great Great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Allen Knight, her brother Donald Arthur Miller and her daughter Penny Knight.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Capitol Lodge #4 I.O.O.F., 920 East Corbett Street, Carson City, NV 89706, on May 7, 2022 at 2:00 pm.

Instead of flowers, she asked that you make a donation in her memory to: A Plus Care Foundation (The hospice that took care of her for over eight months), 227 Vine Street, Reno, NV 89503, or Nevada Diabetes Association, 18 Stewart Street, Reno, NV 89501, Attn: Tasha Thatcher.