April 29, 1998 – March 26, 2022

It is with deep sorrow and profound love that the family of Nikko Gabriel Guardado, a beloved son, brother, cousin, and friend, announce his passing on March 26, 2022.

Nikko was born in Ely, NV to Melanie Martinez (Valdez) and Ernest Guardado on April 29, 1998. He grew up in Ely, NV and graduated from White Pine High School in 2016 where he was actively involved in band and drama club. After high school he pursued his dreams by moving to Prescott, Arizona to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University to become a commercial airline pilot. As life directions changed and his desire for adventure grew, he later moved to California in 2019.

Nikko was a very special Soul who beat to his own drum, he had a smile and laugh you could never forget! He had many passions in life. He loved to y, travel, attend music festivals, and hang out with his many family and friends.

Nikko is survived by his loving mother Melanie Martinez, father Ernest Guardado, stepfather Brendon Martinez, brothers Xavier Guardado and Xander Martinez; grandparents Georgia and Leroy Valdez, grandmother Marie Guardado, aunts Sherry Valdez and Crystal Purdy (Travis), aunt Xenamarie Guardado, uncles Manuel and Ralph Guardado, and many precious cousins.

Nikko was preceded in death by his grandfather Juan Manual Guardado and uncle Javier Manual Guardado.

A celebration of life will be held in Nikko’s remembrance; announcement to come at a later date.