Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff ’s Office. Information and spelling of names contained in this blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withild at the request of persons whose names appear in this blotter or elsewhere in this newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state and federal agencies.

MARCH 12, 2022

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the couple were claimed to be arguing only.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: City – the reporting party claimed another female battered her. She was allowed to sign a citizen’s complaint, which was served on the alleged suspect.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – no reckless driver was located.

New bookings: Thomas Philpot / Courtesy hold for other agency

Claudia White / Courtesy hold for other agency

MARCH 13, 2022

REPORT OF DAMAGED PROPERTY: City – the reporting party discovered damage to their vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A PROWLER: City – no one was located in the area.

New Bookings: None

MARCH 14, 2022

REPORT OF VANDALISM: City – the reporting party discovered graffiti at his workplace. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A SEXCRIME: City – the incident was unfounded.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the juvenile was issued a citation for failing to ride their bicycle on the right side of the roadway.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – no juveniles were located.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the reporting party claimed to be having issues with his teenage son. Arrangements were made for the son to stay at his grandmother’s house for the night.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – nothing unusual was noted.

New Bookings: Damian Paice / DUI and minor in consumption / Bail $1,495 / Arrested by Nevada State Police

James Aaron Robinson / Possession of a controlled substance and probation violation / No bail / Arrested by Nevada State Police

MARCH 15, 2022

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed her exboyfriend was not allowing her to contact their kids, who were in his custody in another county. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A TRESPASS: City – a male subject was trespassed from a local business, by request of management.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: The reporting party declined to pursue the issue.

REPORT OF A SEX CRIME: City – the reporting party claimed a female exposed herself. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF THREATS: The reporting party claimed a male had threatened him. The male was contacted and advised to stop harassing the reporting party.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the report was unfounded.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: A subject was located in the area and claimed to be waiting for a friend.

New Bookings: None