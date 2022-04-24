U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) announced last week that the Rural Nevada Development Corporation (RNDC) has received a $1 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to support small businesses across rural Nevada through their Intermediary Relending Program (IRP).

“This loan I helped secure will allow the Rural Nevada Development Corporation to support a range of small businesses that are the lifeblood of Nevada’s rural communities,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I’ll always stand up for the Silver State’s vibrant small businesses.”

“We are grateful for the support from Senator Cortez Masto and from USDA,”said Mary Kerner, CEO of the Rural Nevada Development Corporation. “We are anxious to put these funds to use for our small businesses in Rural Nevada.”

Senator Cortez Masto has strongly advocated for investments in rural Nevada, including supporting these USDA rural development programs through the 2018 Farm Bill and through increased Economic Development Administration (EDA) funding that supports infrastructure and small businesses in Nevada. She helped pass $1.5 billion in EDA investments under the CARES Act.