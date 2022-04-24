Boyd (Butch) Warren Syme, 56, of Spring Creek Nevada, passed away in Elko Nevada on April 12th, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer.

Butch was born February 1st 2022 1966 to Daniel and Candice Syme in Ely Nevada. He graduated from White Pine Highschool in 1984. In his early twenties, Butch served in the Army National Guard as a military police officer. After the military he was a miner at various mining sites in Northern Nevada. In 2005 he started working for LeTourneau Technologies (Komatsu) where he traveled internationally as an operator trainer.

Butch enjoyed the outdoors and building and shooting guns. He loved tending to his yard and making sure the grass was perfect for the grandchildren to play on.

Butch is survived by his children Angel (Matt) Steers, Elizabeth Syme, Nathan (Thalia) Syme, Skyler Syme, and grandchildren Declan Syme, Elisabella Syme, Carter Lairson, Oliver Lairson, Quinn Syme, Natalie Syme, Taylor Syme, and William Syme.

Funeral Services will be held April 25th 2022 at 12:00pm at Mountain Vista Chapel in Ely Nevada.