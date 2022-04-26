Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff ’s Office. Information and spelling of names contained in this blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withild at the request of persons whose names appear in this blotter or elsewhere in this newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state and federal agencies.

MARCH 27, 2022

REPORT OF AN UNATTENDED DEATH: City – Danny Vassar passed away due to natural causes.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 43 year old Heidi Breitrick, of Ely, was arrested for an outstanding warrant. After her arrest, she was found to be in possession of a controlled substance, Breitrick is also a prohibited person and found to be in possession of a stun device.

REPORT OF ELDERLY ABUSE: City – the report was unfounded.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: The subject was located and claimed to have made the statements in anger and had no plans to harm themselves.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: The parties were contacted and advised they had only been arguing.

REPORT OF A CUSTODY ISSUE: The issue was resolved between parties.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 33 year old Angelina Richardson, of Ely, was arrested for driving with a suspended license. She was later found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED: City – the area was checked and nothing unusual was found.

New Bookings:

Heidi Breitrick / Warrant, possession of a stun device by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance / Bail $6,195

Angelina Richardson / Headlamps required, driving suspended, and possession of a controlled substance / 20,000

MARCH 28, 2022

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the reporting party discovered an online video that was criticizing several schools in the area. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was fine.

REPORT OF A SHOPLIFTER: City – the subject was located and issued a citizen’s complaint and trespassed from the store.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City – Kelli Garvin was backing from a parked position and struck a parked vehicle.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the driver was located at his residence and was advised to not drive in that manner.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the juvenile was located and released to his mother.

New Bookings: None

MARCH 29, 2022

REPORT OF THEFT: City – the reporting party discovered someone stole a package that had been delivered and left unattended at her home. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City – Danielle Parish backed into a vehicle operated by Kathy Hogan. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was contacted and claimed he was fine.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – a juvenile was causing a disturbance at a local school. They were released to their mother and a report was submitted to juvenile probation.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the subject ran out of gas.

New Bookings: None

MARCH 30, 2022

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – the report was unfounded.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the juvenile, who had wandered from the back yard to the front, was reunited with her father.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – a young juvenile fled from an elementary school after getting into trouble. They were located nearby and returned to the school.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: The reporting party claimed a video had been sent to her grandson, which included insults toward him and various other juveniles. There were several comments, which included more insults and challenges to fight. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was fine.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the subjects involved said they were arguing, and one of them left the residence before deputies arrived.

New Bookings:

Preston Kingsley / Courtesy hold for other agency

MARCH 31, 2022

REPORT OF THREATS: The report was unfounded.

REPORT OF DRUGS: City – a student at a local school was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. A report was submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF FRAUD: The reporting party said someone had defrauded him. It was discovered the crime occurred in another jurisdiction and he was advised to report it to law enforcement there.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was not located.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City- the reporting party advised her boyfriend held her in her home and wouldn’t let her leave. He also battered and strangled her. The reporting party did have signs of battery. The suspect had fled the area prior to law enforcement arrival.

New Bookings: None