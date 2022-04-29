A Winter Weather Advisory proved true last week when White Pine County was slammed with up to 5 inches of snow at 6,000 feet, and up to 8 inches in the higher elevations. Although the snow melted rather quickly, snow plows were out and the overnight temperatures dropped into the 20s.
