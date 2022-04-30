Jenna Rosevear always dreamed of opening her own boutique one day, and not even the pandemic would stop her. White River Boutique, named after the 6th generation ranch located in White River, was Rosevear’s inspiration for the name.

Submitted photo

Jenna Rosevear featured in one of White River Boutique’s tops.

The boutique was launched via the internet on Sept. 21, 2020, a date that Rosevear explains is near and dear to her heart—her late mother Lori Rosevear’s birthday. Six months later, she opened a store front on May 1, located at 413 Murry St.

White River Boutique brings a country chic vibe to White Pine. You won’t find wrangler jeans in this store, but you might find a trendy shirt with some fringe on it, and whether you’re dressing up or down, Rosevear has brought a new country style to town sure to fit any occasion.

The store carry’s Kan Can jeans, jackets, in a variety of sizes, including plus sizes—everyday tee’s, kids clothing, hats for men and women, shoes, jewelry, purses, belts, and home decor, with a mens line of clothing coming soon.

And in the spirit of supporting locally, she has recruited Nina Lopez, personal friend Lainey Barney, Brandy Hall and even Jenna’s daughter Kiala to model some of the apparel.

“We have also had Justie Stevens, a model out of Idaho, Chelsey Glanz, a barrel racer and model out of California, and Chelsey & Tori Medina from Las Vegas,” Rosevear said.

The business has been going strong for more than a year now. Maybe being raised on a ranch, losing her mother, father and grandfather in just a short time in between has made Rosevear even stronger.

“When I lost my mom the meaning, “Life is short, live it to the fullest” slammed me in the face and I started reaching for that dream,” Rosevear said. “On top of COVID we made it through a lot of loss, and have continued to stay in business.”

You can check out her store by visiting her website at www.white River boutiqueco.com. The store is currently open on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.