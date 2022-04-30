The Nevada Department of Wildlife announced that a shed hunter collection certificate is now required for collecting shed antlers from or on any public land located in Elko, Eureka, Lander, Lincoln, Nye, or White Pine Counties from May 1 to June 30.

You can receive this certification by taking the free online course that outlines responsible shed hunting in the state.

This news rolled out last week, and several locals had plenty to say about it. Landon Young, “where do you get the permit to apply for the permit,” Eric Jones commented, “Don’t forget your Nevada breath free certificate when you head outdoors. Mr. Green pants will be checking.”

In the past, you could shed hunt year-round, and in 2018, Nevada passed shed hunting regulations. “A person shall not take or gather shed antlers from or on any public land located in Elko, Eureka, Lander, Lincoln, Nye or White Pine counties at any time from Jan. 1 to April 30, inclusive.” Shed hunting is still open year-round in the other 11 counties in Nevada.

The regulation originated from petitions coming out of the eastern Nevada County Advisory Boards to Manage Wildlife (CABMW). These eastern Nevada CABMW have the most concentrated deer and elk winter ranges, most severe winters, and the heaviest shed hunting pressure. Shed hunting is still open year-round in the other 11 counties in Nevada.

The goal was to allow deer and elk herds in eastern and central Nevada to utilize their critical winter range habitats without being disturbed. As shed hunting becomes more popular each year, mounting pressure from shed hunters has forced animals to move onto sub-par habitat and expend crucial energy reserves during critical winter months.

The free course is only required to shed hunt in the eastern Nevada counties listed above, but all hunters are invited to take the quiz to gain more awareness while enjoying the outdoors. It takes about 30 minutes to complete. Sign-up and take the course at: https://www.ndow.org/ blog/nevada-shed-hunting-certificate/