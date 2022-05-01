CARSON CITY — Good oral health is critically important to one’s overall health. The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile (RMCM) is operated in partnership between Nevada Health Centers and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas. RMCM offers oral healthcare to children through age 21.

The staff focuses on treatment, education, prevention, and advocacy to children. The Care Mobile offers the same services provided in a brick and mortar facility and is staffed with a dentist, dental assistants and office assistants. Because it is on wheels, we are able to bring access to affordable care to communities throughout Nevada. Soon, it will be visiting Ely.

Patient and employee safety is our number one priority, so COVID precautions are in place. Preventive services will be provided in addition to emergency restorative care. Call 800.787.2568 for an appointment.

The mobile care unit will be in Ely at the McDonald’s, 1695 Great Basin Blvd., on May 16 from 1-5 p.m.; May 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; May 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and May 20 from 8 to 11 a.m.

The mobile care unit will be at the Eureka Clinic/Juvenile Probation, 250 S. Main St. on May 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additionally, info at https://www. nevadahealthcenters.org/services/ ronald-mcdonald-care-mobile/

NVHC’s mission is to provide access to quality healthcare services throughout Nevada. We accept most dental insurance plans, Medicaid, and Nevada Check-up.