The Nevada Legislature meets once every two years, making it half the clown show of the California Legislature, which meets every year and has a knack for talking about something insanely stupid almost every week.

This week it is AB2098, a COVID-19 “misinformation” bill. I am not making this up. This bill actually seeks to censor medical professionals for making statements “contradicted by contemporary scientific consensus.” If a doctor strays from the orthodoxy of the day, the state would deem that “unprofessional conduct” and punish the doctor accordingly.

Geez-Louise, you can’t make this California stuff up. A hearing on the bill came up last week. A man wearing a t-shirt that read ““good luck with your vaccines” told the committee that “anyone who supports this bill will be held accountable under Nuremberg Code.”

Instead of getting an atta-boy for that clever line, the chairman of the legislative committee dropped an “f-bomb” on him and passed the bill out of committee, 12-5.

We do, indeed, live in scary times.

AB2098 is one sign that free speech is coming to an end.

Another is the banning of former President Donald Trump on big social media platforms. We let known criminals post violent plans on Twitter and Facebook, but Trump can’t talk about the politics of energy independence?

Don’t forget the attempt to shutdown comedian Dave Chappelle for poking fun at progressive elite transgender thinking. That actually happened in 2021. Harry Potter author J. K. Rowling received similar treatment.

Jerry Seinfeld and a number of other comedians won’t play college campuses anymore because of the politically correct mob violence allowed to flourish in our institutions of higher learning.

Free speech is under attack, even from the news organizations that traditionally uphold it.

As for the California Legislature, someone ought to send them the book “Quackery: A Brief History of the Worst Ways to Cure Everything.”

There they would find that at one time the medical consensus deemed the cure for cancer involved placing a dead kitten on top of a tumor because cancer would “feed off the sacrificed animal rather than the human patient.”

Doctors also once thought that wearing a necklace strung with weasel testicles prevented contraception, which, you know, might actually work. (But I digress.)

Look, questioning science is how science is done. Shutting down speech is how totalitarianism is done. Beware. Resist.

MASKAHOLICS

Speaking of popular science, Debra J. Saunders wrote a salient piece in The American Spectator entitled “The Masks Are Off (and the CDC has been exposed as a house of political theater.)

After two years of watching the CDC, she writes: “it’s hard to show faith in a bureaucracy that hasn’t even bothered to distinguish between mostly-for-show masks and more effective face coverings, such as N95s. Compliance apparently was the goal.

“A chart by Ian Miller of the Brownstone Institute compares caseloads in states with and without mask mandates. Essentially, the chart shows no significant difference between states with or without mandates.”

So, it’s fair to say that, scientifically, mask mandates didn’t work. Yet, maskaholics persist.

ONE MORE THING

Yet again this morning no one was standing next to my bed saying “your royal highness, here is your coffee.”

Wouldn’t hemorrhoids be better named asteroids?

If you try to fail, and succeed, which have you done?

Due to the twisted nature of the people who like these jokes, I’ll be back next week. Until then, avoid soreheads, laugh a little and always question authority.

“Properly Subversive” is commentary written by Sherman R. Frederick, a Nevada Hall of Fame journalist and co-founder of Battle Born Media, a news organization dedicated to the preservation of community newspapers. You can reach him by email at shermfrederick@gmail.com.