Frances Dolfin Leveille passed away on April 13, 2022, in Mesa, Arizona. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. We will all remember her faith, sense of humor and wonderful laugh;, her tenacity, toughness and love of family and friends. She was always there to help any of us in time of need.

Frances was born on September 13, 1931, in Ely, Nevada to Frank Ben Dolfin (d. 1983) and Ruth Mae Gifford (d. 1980). She had a hardscrabble childhood with her brother Frank (d. 2010, Truly) and, sister Dorothy (d. 2014; Mike Marich, d. 1980) roaming the hills around Ely. They were later joined by brothers and sister Jack Mulliner (Jeanne), Roger Mulliner (Terry) and Carolyn Shurtleff (d. 2021, Edmund Shurtleff). She took a post-high school sojourn in California then returned to Nevada. In 1954, she married DickDick Leveille, a Maine-born geologist then working as an assayer at Kennecott Copper’s Nevada Mines Division. They had three children: Richard, Laura and Anthony.

The family moved to Connecticut, California, Utah and New Mexico with Kennecott. Through it all, she was a dedicated mother whose virtues, including playfulness and learning, molded her children’s outlook on life. The kids left home and travels with Dick continued, with a move back to Salt Lake, then to Montreal and London. She found time to participate in charitable and community service organizations wherever she landed. They came back to their beloved New Mexico to retire and build their dream home. Together with their wide circle of friends in Grant County, including the Grahams, Menards, St Johns, Downs and others, they had the best parties any of us can remember. Keeping up the place on the Mimbres became a burden after Dick’s death in 1996, and finally, in 2006, she moved to Mesa, Arizona to be closer to family.

There will be a memorial service for Frances at the San Lorenzo (NM) Catholic Church at 10 AM on May 28, 2022, followed by a celebration of her life and interment at the side of her late husband, Dick Leveille.