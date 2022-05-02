James Barnes Lacy, 87, of Ely, NV, passed away on March 27, 2022, in Ely. Jim was born March 16, 1935, in Niagara Falls, NY to parents Carlos and Helen Lacy.

Jim grew up in New York and attended the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, NC, graduating with a master’s degree in parks and recreation and attended two years of law school at UNC. Jim married Elizabeth McKinnon on October 17, 1959 in Durham, NC. Jim enjoyed many career positions with Tennessee Easter Seals and Meals on Wheels, and as a real estate agent. Jim and Betsy made their home in Ely since 2005. Jim was the manager of the Fireside Inn and was the local Watkins representative. Jim was an avid photographer and had his own dark room.

Jim is survived by his son James Barnes Lacy, Jr. (Sonja) of Las Vegas. He is preceded in death by wife, Betsy, in 2019.

Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church in Ely. A luncheon will follow at the Undercroft of the church. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jim’s memory to St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church, P. O. Box 151585, Ely, NV 89315.