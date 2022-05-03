Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff ’s Office. Information and spelling of names contained in this blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withild at the request of persons whose names appear in this blotter or elsewhere in this newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state and federal agencies.

APRIL 3, 2022

REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED: City – nothing could be located that would substantiate a gun being fired in the reported area.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties involved denied the argument became physical and agreed to separate for the night.

REPORT OF A BURGLARY: City – the report was unfounded.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party claimed to have left her phone in a public restroom. When she returned, it was gone. A report was completed.

REPORT OF FRAUD: The reporting party received a phone call where the unknown caller claimed she had a warrant. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and appeared fine.

REPORT OF AN ATV DISTURBANCE: No ATVs were located in the area.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the subject left when deputies arrived.

New Bookings: None

APRIL 4, 2022

REPORT OF A MISSING JUVENILE: The juvenile was located.

New Bookings: None

APRIL 5, 2022

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF DRUGS: City – two students were found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Both were released to their guardians and a report was submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party discovered someone stole two gates from his property. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the area was checked and a vehicle had become high centered due to driver inattention. The vehicle was removed. New Bookings: None APRIL 6, 2022

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was fine.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the subject left when deputies arrived.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: Contact was made with the homeowner, who was advised to clean up the trash.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party advised a subject was refusing to leave private property. The subject left when advised by deputies.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The subjects were contacted, but denied driving in a reckless manner.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: The reporting parties claim a male regularly drives recklessly near their homes and revs the engine of the vehicle at all hours of the day and night. The male subject was issued a citizen’s complaint for reckless driving and disturbing the peace.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the vehicle was located and the driver was identified as 51 year old Ely resident Randy Rowley. Also present In the vehicle were two juveniles. Rowley was later arrested for DUI, possession of a controlled substance, child endangerment, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED DRIVER: The vehicle was located parked and unoccupied.

New Bookings:

Waylon Jackson / Serving time for previous arrest

Craig Hrivnak-Pate / Possession of stolen property / Bail $500

Randy Rowley / DUI, possession of a controlled substance, child endangerment, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm / Bail $30,000

APRIL 7, 2022

REPORT OF ABUSE: City – the reporting party claimed a family member had been abusive toward him. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City – Terry Starks backed into a vehicle driven by Michael Douglass. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 41 year old Mandy Davis, of Ely, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: A small child was found wandering near a rural road. It was discovered he had left the yard where he was playing. He was reunited with his mother.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – the report was unfounded.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant and a report was submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF AN UNATTENDED DEATH: City – Judy Rowe passed away at her residence due to natural causes.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Kristy Shoup was stopped in the travel lane, preparing to make a left turn, when she was rear-ended by Garrett Gourley. A report was completed.

New Bookings:

Sonya Ryan / Warrant / Bail $900

Mandy Davis / Driving suspended / Bail $740

Mushaundo Jackson / Probation violation / No bail / Arrested by Nevada State Police

Joseph McKnight / Providing false statement to a peace officer / Bail $350 / Arrested by Nevada State Police