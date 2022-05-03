Patricia Margaret (Howe) Raske passed away on April 19, 2022 at her home in Sun City, Arizona after a long illness.

Patty was born July 9, 1943 in St. Paul, Minnesota to John and Jane Howe. She was the first and only daughter of 7 children. She attended Ely Grade School and White Pine High School, graduating in 1961.

Patty moved to Colorado after high school to continue her education and remained to begin her family of 3 daughters. She went to work for Boulder County, Colorado from which she retired after more than 30 years.

Throughout her life she continued to support all things Veteran. She devoted many volunteer hours to all things Military after losing a younger brother Steven, KIA in Vietnam. Patty was a very involved wife with her Marine husband, Chuck, Semper Fi.

Patty and Chuck made their homes on lakefront properties, enjoying all water sports in Colorado and Arizona.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents, John and Jane, daughters, Sharon and Susan and her brother Steven. She is survived by her husband Chuck, daughters, Shiela, Tara and son Scott, brother Mike of Arizona, brothers, James (Susan), Randy and Mark of Reno, Nevada and Richcard (Madeline) of Ely and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.