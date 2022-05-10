Eugene “Gene” R. Marquez, age 77 years, of Ely, Nevada passed away April 25, 2022 in Ely. He was born November 21, 1944 in Raton, New Mexico to Abenicio and Eleanor Marquez. Gene enjoyed many years of coaching little league baseball and women’s softball. He liked hunting, fishing and being outdoors. Gene was a devout member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was a former member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1340. Gene will be remembered for his great sense of humor and love of laughter.

Gene is survived by his wife of 60 years, Gertrude Marquez of Ely; children Gene (Robin) Marquez, Veronica (Eric)Williams and Raquel (Dan) Jacobs all of Ely; fourteen grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sister Cecila Manfredi and brother James Marquez both of Raton. Gene is preceded in death by his parents; daughter Rose Serrano; granddaughter Stephanie Doty and great granddaughter Gabriella Williams.

The Recitation of the Rosary was held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 7:00 P.M. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the interment followed at the Ely City Cemetery.