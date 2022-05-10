NOTICE is hereby given that the Board of the McGill-Ruth Consolidated Sewer and Water General Improvement District will hold a public hearing for the 2022-2023 Tentative Budget on May 16, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at the Water District Office, 29 4th Street, McGill, Nevada. All interested persons wishing to comment may do so at this time. Copies of the tentative budget, supporting details and documents are on file at the Water District Office between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Wednesday.

Amy L. Garcia

Office Manager

For the Board of the McGill-Ruth

Consolidated Sewer & Water General

Improvement District