Joseph Bradshaw, 80, passed away on April 27, 2022, at the Idaho State Veteran’s Home in Pocatello, Idaho.

Graveside services were held in his honor on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Greenville Cemetery in Greenville, Utah.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www. wilksfuneralhome.com.