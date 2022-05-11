Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff ’s Office. Information and spelling of names contained in this blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withild at the request of persons whose names appear in this blotter or elsewhere in this newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state and federal agencies.

APRIL 9, 2022

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City – Claire Card was backing from a parked position and struck an unoccupied vehicle.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – a motel manager discovered someone stole property from the laundry room. The suspect was later located, issued a citizen’s complaint for petit larceny, and trespassed from the motel property. The stolen property was returned to the owner.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: A vehicle matching the description was located, but the driver denied driving recklessly.

New Bookings:

Jubal Nicholes / Serving time for previous arrest

APRIL 10, 2022

REPORT OF AN UNATTENDED DEATH: Roy Faught passed away at his residence due to natural causes.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Earl Jones failed to yield at an intersection, striking a vehicle driven by Shirley Parish.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subjects were located and were fine.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party advised an older male had been hanging around her granddaughter. The male subject was advised to leave the area.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – contact was made with the subjects, who were only arguing.

New Bookings:

None

APRIL 11, 2022

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was not located.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties were contacted and advised they had been arguing. They separated for the night.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed a former boyfriend wouldn’t allow her to retrieve property from his house. She was advised the issue was civil.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the subject from an earlier call returned to the ex-boyfriend’s house to retrieve property. After doing so, it is alleged she damaged tires on his vehicle. The male responded by damaging the vehicle the female had arrived in, which belonged to a third party. The female was issued a citation for injury to property, and a report was submitted to the District Attorney for the male in regards to injury to property.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: The vehicle, a trailer, was located and later discovered to have been stolen in March. The trailer was returned to the proper owner. The investigation continues.

New Bookings:

Scott McDermott / Hold for NDOC

APRIL 12, 2022

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – a student posted a threatening message via social media, directed toward other students. The juvenile was contacted and claimed to be upset with other students, but didn’t intend to act out the threat, or cause problems. A report was submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF INJURY TO PROPERTY: City – a local business owner claimed a customer had damaged a door in his hotel. He requested the incident be documented, in case the customer refused to pay for the damages.

REPORT OF A SEX CRIME: City – the report was unfounded.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Amanda McCrum entered into an intersection and failed to see a vehicle driven by Rebecca Little, striking her. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: The reporting party claimed his juvenile son had been battered while on the school bus. The reporting party requested the school handle the issue, but wanted a report made in case of further problems.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISPUTE: City – the parties advised they had only been arguing and separated for the night.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 50 year old Sherri Smead, of Ely, was arrested for driving suspended.

New Bookings:

Abriana Trujillo / Possession of a controlled substance and under the influence of a controlled substance / No bail / Arrested by Nevada State Police

Dominique Thompson / Probation violation, possession of a controlled substance and under the influence of a controlled substance / No bail

Dekoda Barela / Warrant / Bail $990 Sherri Smead / Driving suspended / Bail $740

APRIL 13, 2022

REPORT OF DRUGS: City – a student was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. A report was submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: The reporting party claimed a female battered him while he was at his place of work. The female denied the battery, and claimed the reporting party battered her. The female was trespassed from the property per request of an employee.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: The reporting party discovered damage to her vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City – the reporting party and another subject were in a dating relationship and in disagreement over who should get their shared vehicle.

New Bookings:

None