A ballot box was recently placed in front of the new White Pine County Courthouse. Nichole Baldwin, White Pine County clerk, noted this was possibly the first of its kind in White Pine County. And although there are only 5,600 current registered voters, this could provide a more convenient and secure option for some.

“The secure ballot box allows voters to drop off their ballot 24/7 without having to walk through security in the new courthouse and without having to chance it getting lost in the mail,” Baldwin said.

Sample ballots were already being seen in mailboxes last week.

The box is located to the right of the entrance at the new courthouse located at 1786 Great Basin Blvd., near the flag poles.

The cost of the ballot box was $2,502, paid for by the State of Nevada with Assembly Bill 321 funds.

“Ballots will be going out in a couple of weeks so look for yours in the mail,” Baldwin said.

The close of voter registration for the June 14. Primary election is as follows:

May 17 is the last day to register to vote, update registration or change party affiliation by mail or by appearing in person at the White Pine County Clerk’s office.

May 28 – June 10-14 allows for only same day in-person registration at the White Pine County Clerk’s Office during early voting hours and on Election Day with a valid Nevada Driver’s License and proof of address in White Pine County.

Voters are encouraged to confirm that their voter registration information is up-to-date, including mailing address and political party affiliation now and not rely on the same-day registration process.

Visit www.RegisterToVote.NV.gov to register to vote online or make updates to your existing voter record.

If you would like to register to vote or update your voter information, contact the County Clerk’s Office located in the new Courthouse at 1786 Great Basin Blvd., Suite 3, or call (775) 293-6509. You may also register online at www.RegisterToVote. NV.gov or check your voter information at https://nvsos.gov/votersearch/

“Nevada is a closed primary state so you can only vote within your party in May and June,” Baldwin said. “Changing is as easy as coming into our office or going online, and changing back is just as easy.”