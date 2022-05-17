Mary Edna Sorenson of Ruth Nevada, passed away on April 12, 2022 from a short battle with Pancreatic Cancer.

Mary was born December 29, 1953 in Ely Nevada to Mark and Agnes Sorenson. She Lived in Ruth her entire life.

She worked as a probation officer for 10 years and a Drug counselor for over 20 years. Her dedication and love for the community was vast. She worked as a volunteer in many roles. She was one of the founders of the Sadd group in White Pine County that provided alternatives for youth other than Drugs and alcohol. She directed many youth conferences in the 90’s for the youth of White Pine. She was a member of the Ruth Volunteer Fire Department and White Pine County EMS. She worked with the BLM to protect nature and Historical sites.

Mary loved history, especially the history of White Pine County. She definitely had a passion for it. She wrote 3 books about the history of mining in White Pine County.

Mary loved her animals; they gave her company and entertainment throughout her life. She loved to take her dogs on daily walks at Pilot Nob, this gave her great peace of mind.

Her dedication to Ruth will be missed. She was looking forward to the opening of the Ruth museum.

She is preceded in death by her parents Mark & Agnes Sorenson, Brother Martin Sorenson, Sisters Leona Rustin, Joyce Nusted, Nephews Daniel Reed, Adam Sorenson, nieces Lori Ward and Peggy Espitia.

Survived by Novella Sorenson Sister in-law of Fallon Nv, Shawn & Dana Sorenson of Lacrosse Wi, Pamela & Brent Burton of Fallon NV, Melissa & Justin Spear of Ruth NV, Lorena Sorenson of Fallon NV, Joey Sorenson of Twin Falls ID, Tamera Sorenson of Fallon NV, Anna Sorenson of Fallon NV, Mike and Stacy Nusted of TX, Martin Nusted, and Steven & Teresa Nusted of Cal. She had many great nieces and nephews.

Service will be held at the Martin J Sorenson Community Center in Ruth Nevada on May 28, 2022, at 10:00 am.