Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office. Information and spelling of names contained in this blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withild at the request of persons whose names appear in this blotter or elsewhere in this newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state and federal agencies.

APRIL 14, 2022

REPORT OF GRAFFITI: City – an unknown subject spray painted someone’s wall.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: The reporting party discovered someone had spray painted an outbuilding, and damaged a gate and a vehicle tire. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the reporting party claimed a juvenile shot her car with a nerf gun. The juvenile was located, but denied shooting the car.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – no juveniles were located.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: A juvenile reported being battered at school. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 30 year old John McKenzie, of California, was arrested for driving suspended.

New Bookings:

Donald Mason / Warrant / Bail $640

Joshua Moore / Warrant / Bail $650

John McKenzie / Failed to yield and driving suspended / Bail $755

APRIL 15, 2022

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED DRIVER: City – the driver was located and discovered not to be intoxicated, but suffering from a medical condition. The subject was assisted by medical personnel.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – the reporting party, a public employee, received several phone calls from a female, who was threatening to bring a gun and shoot people at the government building. The female was identified as 33 year old Danyaelle Valdez, of Ely. Deputies located Valdez the following day. When they attempted to take her into custody, she tried to flee. She was apprehended, but later battered two officers while she was in custody, and propelled bodily fluid onto two other deputies.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: 56 year old Stuart Emerson, of Deeth, was arrested for DUI.

New Bookings:

Stuart Emerson / DUI / Bail $10,000

APRIL 16, 2022

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties were contacted and claimed to have been arguing. Both agreed to separate for the night.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the vehicle was located and the driver was issued a citation.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN: City – the subject was advised to stay out of the roadway.

New Bookings:

Danyaelle Valdez / Intimidating a public officer, battery by a prisoner in lawful custody x2, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, propelling a bodily fluid x2, and warrant / Bail $50,000

APRIL 17, 2022

REPORT OF A PROTECTION ORDER VIOLATION: The report was unfounded.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 48 year old Judy Robinson, of Ely, was arrested for causing a disturbance in a public building.

REPORT OF A TRESPASS: There were no signs of anyone being at the property.

REPORT OF AN ATV PROBLEM: City – the ATVs were located and were properly using dirt trails and were not on private property.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was fine.

New Bookings:

Judy Robinson / Disturbing the peace / Bail $355

APRIL 18, 2022

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party received a credit card in the mail, for which she didn’t apply. A report was completed.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: The area was checked and nothing unusual was located.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – no juveniles were located in the reported area.

New Bookings:

Keith Smith / Warrant / Bail $2,500

APRIL 19, 2022

REPORT OF AN UNATTENDED DEATH: Caron Ator passed away at her residence from natural causes.

REPORT OF AN UNATTENDED DEATH: Alan Allred passed away at his residence from natural causes.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – deputies arrived and spoke to two of the three parties involved, identified as 44 year old Travis Hinds and 33 year old Kayla Morgan, both from California. Both parties advised they had only been arguing. Morgan was arrested for an outstanding warrant from another state and Hinds was arrested for violating a temporary protection order. The third party involved was identified as 26 year old Justin Maughs, of California. He was later located and arrested by Nevada State Police for several outstanding warrants, and for possessing an illegal firearm.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the subject was later located and advised to stay off of private property.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: The juvenile was located and advised to stay out of the roadway.

New Bookings:

Travis Hinds / Violation of a protection order / Bail $640

Kayla Morgan / Warrant / No bail

Justin Maughs / Warrant x3, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and illegal possession of a dangerous weapon / No bail