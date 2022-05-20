White Pine Corral Association

A younger rider guides her horse through the poles during a pole bending competition at last years Gymkhana at the White Pine Corral’s event.

The White Pine Corral Association will hold its second annual gymkhana event this Saturday, May 21. The arena has been completely reconstructed, making it a great venue spot.

The best two sets of points will be used for overall prizes of buckles for first place, and beautiful custom leather headstalls for second. This is the first of three series kicking off and running through August 27, 2022.

Sign ups start at 7am and events begin at 8am. Age groups start at 7 and under, and vary from 8-11 years old, and into the adult classes of 35 and over. Barrels, Poles, Water race and the golf ball drop are all included in the line-up of events for Saturday.

Money raised from these events goes right back into the corrals, so that they can continue to make additional improvements.