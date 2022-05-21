Last week, U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (DNev.) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awarded $4,998,504 in federal funding to 10 Nevada airports in rural areas.

These grants were funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will help update airport infrastructure and improve safety.

“Our airports provide so many essential services to Nevada’s rural communities, and I’m glad these federal funds I secured will help them make needed updates to support safe operations,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I’ll continue working to strengthen our rural communities and support their growing economies.”

“Nevada’s airports are critical for bringing in visitors, driving travel and tourism, and supporting our economy,” said Senator Rosen. “As one of the authors of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, I’m proud that these funds will allow our rural airports to make needed improvements and expansions.”

They also secured funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to support airport improvement across Nevada.

The funding will be distributed as follows:

Elko Regional Airport, $1,600,000

Battle Mountain Airport, $421,875

Ely/Yelland Field Airport, $750,001

Yerington Municipal Airport, $300,000

Gabbs Airport, $243,750

Carson City Airport, $281,250

Reno/Stead Airport, $890,625

Fallon Municipal Airport, $42,253

Boulder City Municipal Airport, $281,250

Owyhee Airport, $187,500