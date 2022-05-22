October 24, 1933 ~ May 9, 2022

Max Christopher Vigil peacefully passed away on Monday May 9, 2022. He was 88 years young. Born October 24, 1933 in Rosa, New Mexico to Fidel J. Vigil and Pearl Garcia Vigil. Max had a sister, Jane Vigil Rushton, and a brother, Rudy Vigil. He spent his early years on the family ranch by Tiffany, Colorado. The family loved to hear the stories he would tell about his life on the ranch, we especially got a kick out of hearing about the mischief he would get into as a young boy with his brother and cousins, like the time they greased the railroad tracks leading out of town. When Max was a teenager his family moved to Provo, Utah.

Max proudly served in the U.S. Army spending the majority of his service stationed in Anchorage, Alaska before being honorably discharged. Max had many occupations throughout his life with the majority being a heavy equipment operator. In 1974 Max married the love of his life Luella Vigil in Ely, Nevada. Max and his wife spent a few years as over the road truck drivers. They managed to drive in every state except Hawaii.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in many callings helping many people throughout his life. He loved camping, fishing and riding horses, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends. Max was preceded in death by his parents; sister; brother; as well as his daughter, Wendy Vigil Kjorstad.

Max is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Luella of Buhl, Idaho; daughters, Randi (Robert) Jones of Ely, Nevada; Tina (Terry) Rattazzi of Las Vegas, Nevada; daughter/great granddaughter, Angela Vigil-Rucks of Idaho Falls, Idaho; stepchildren, Robin Stork, Ellen Stork, Bill Stork and Carla Mane; as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service were held 10 a.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 501 Main St. Buhl, with a viewing that started one hour prior. A graveside concluded at West End Cemetery, Buhl.

