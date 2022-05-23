Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff ’s Office. Information and spelling of names contained in this blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withild at the request of persons whose names appear in this blotter or elsewhere in this newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state and federal agencies.

APRIL 20, 2022

REPORT OF A CIVIL ISSUE: City – the reporting party was upset regarding services he was provided and was refusing to pay. He was advised he would need to handle the issue.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party claimed to have been battered by another subject. The subject was located and claimed the reporting party had battered him first. A report was completed.

New Bookings: None

APRIL 21, 2022

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and later transported to the hospital for evaluation.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed a female left a small child unattended while she went into a local business. The female was contacted and issued a citation for leaving the child unattended.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties advised they had been arguing over a recent relationship.

REPORT OF A CIVIL ISSUE: The reporting party made a verbal agreement with another subject regarding the sale and possession of a vehicle. They were advised the issue was civil.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: The reporting party was unable to maintain his lane on a dirt road, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and overturn. A report was completed.

New Bookings:

Austin Thompson / Warrant / No bail / Arrested by Nevada State Police

APRIL 22, 2022

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: The reporting party discovered someone struck his vehicle while it was parked in front of his home.

REPORT OF AN UNATTENDED DEATH: City – Myrna Wallis passed away at her home from natural causes.

REPORT OF VANDALISM: The reporting party discovered someone had thrown a rock at his door on his home.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was located and was fine.

New Bookings:

Erwin Walker / courtesy hold for other agency