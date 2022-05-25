Sherman R. Frederick

Sherman R. Frederick/Properly Subversive

We know what you did in the summer of 2020, Gov. Steve Sisolak. You shut down Nevada churches in the teeth of the COVID-19, while letting a myriad of other businesses gather.

The governor and Attorney General AAron Ford were taken to court and summarily admonished for the blunder. Now, the governor wants to be re-elected.

You gotta be kidding. A governor with so light a grasp on the American principles he is sworn to uphold does not deserve a second chance. Sorry, but that’s the way it must be.

As the court said, a public health emergency did not give Gov. Sisolak carte blanche to deny the constitutional rights of churchgoers. Yet, his brain trust in Carson City could not think their way through the issue. Instead, in the governor’s office, the thinking was that moviegoers and casino gamblers could gather, but people who attend houses of worship could not.

It was a horrible call. He lost in court. And, more importantly as we head into the voting season, it clearly tells us that Gov. Sisolak is not up to the task of running Nevada.

Look, don’t make excuses for the governor. He could have figured it out. In fact, many governors did find a way to thread that needle. But not Sisolak. He went full-on totalitarian on us. And, we’re not out of the woods yet with COVID. If we have a relapse, we need an administration with the ability to rightly balance public health and American values. Sisolak is quite clearly not the guy to do that.

Nevada would be nuts to return him to Carson City. As always, my opinion and $3 will give you a medium coffee at any Starbucks in the nation.

CROSSING MY MIND:

A SHORT JOURNEY

– Kudos to Netflix: Netflix laid off 150 employees last week amid a slowdown in revenue. Some employees complained that the company targeted workers who were toiling on “woke” projects. Trouble is, this woke programming attracts few eyeballs. Fewer eyeballs produces less subscriptions. So, I say kudos to Netflix for acting in its best interest. If that means we won’t see a drama this fall about the struggles of a girl with a penis, I’ll just have to try to find a way to manage.

– Go Silverman: Competitive skateboarder Taylor Silverman, 27, of Michigan says “I am sick of being bullied into silence.” Her complaint? She’s getting beat in competitions by men who identify as women. It’s “unfair,” she says, and it’s costing her prize money. I don’t get it either, Taylor. The word “bully” is the right word to describe transgender sport these days.

– Impeach Biden: A new poll of Republicans says that almost 70 percent say the House of Representatives should impeach President Joe Biden if their party takes over the chamber in the 2022 midterms. That’s what Democrats did to Trump. I say we need to get off the third-world tendency to hang our political opposition.

ONE MORE THING

– In 20 years when the kids ask about the great toilet paper shortage of 2020, I’m going to tell them that we had to drag our butts across the lawn. In the snow. Uphill. Both ways.

– Flowers in your arse do not make you a vase.

– What’s your stance on biotics – probiotics or antibiotics?

– Don’t burn your Hawaiian pizza. Always cook on aloha temperature.

See you next week. In the meantime, avoid soreheads, laugh a little and always question authority.

“Properly Subversive” is commentary written by Sherman R. Frederick, a Nevada Hall of Fame journalist and co-founder of Battle Born Media, a news organization dedicated to the preservation of community newspapers. You can reach him by email at shermfrederick@gmail.com.)