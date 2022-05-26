May 17, 1939 ~ May 23, 2022

Daisy Virginia Eldridge Gonder, age 83, of Baker, Nevada passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 in Cedar City, Utah. She had recently been living with her daughter, Kathleen, in Enoch, Utah. Born May 17, 1939 in Ely, Nevada to Joseph and Virginia Fielding Eldridge. Grew up with her sister, Cecelie, and brother, David, in Miller Basin (about 15 miles north of Baker). Graduated Ely High School in 1957 and married her sweetheart, Emerson Wayne Gonder, a short month later. Daisy and Emerson raised their two children, Kathleen and Kevin, on the ranch in Snake Valley. Daisy was a renowned cook, famous for her bread and fajitas. She loved to sew, garden and go camping with her family.

Daisy was very much a “can-do” person. In her 40’s, seeing a need for medical support in the Valley, she became an Emergency Medical Technician and worked on the ambulance until well into her 60’s. Daisy also worked as the school lunch lady, cook at the Border Inn and for over 21 years, as the Postmaster in Baker.

Survived by daughter: Kathleen; daughter-in-law: Dawn Gonder; sister: Cecelie (Allen) Hill; brother: David (Ruth) Eldridge; sister-in-law: Helen Panatopolis; grandchildren: Joseph, Sarah (Will) Lystrup; Mollie Eldridge, Kassi Pence and great-grandson: Silas Lystrup. Preceded in death by her husband of 50 years: Emerson; son: Kevin and parents.

Funeral: Saturday, May 28, 10:00am, at Baker Hall in Baker, Nevada. Viewing: 9:00-9:40am, prior to service. Burial in the Eldridge Family Cemetery near Black Horse, Nevada. Online condolences my be left at www.nicklemortuary.com