Geraldine “Geri” Ora McNay Cameron passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at the William Bee Ririe Hospital in Ely, Nevada. She was born December 23, 1945 in Ely to Gerald and Lillian McNay.

Geri attended Old Ruth Grade School until the family moved to East Ely, where she attended East Ely Grade and White Pine High School. She graduated in 1964. Geri was very active in the WPHS marching band Majorettes and Bobkettes for all four years. While in High School she worked part time for Zorko Electric and Pete’s Drive- In. After graduation she attended one semester at Southern Nevada University in Las Vegas, NV. Upon returning to Ely, she worked for Pete’s Drive-In and White Pine Motors, where she met her future husband, Wayne Cameron. Geri and Wayne were married March 20, 1966. They celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary earlier this year as “teammates/sidekicks”. Geri was employed as a custodian for the White Pine County School District, where she retired.

Geri volunteered every opportunity she could. She volunteered at the Ruth Grade School Lunch Program, Little League Concessions for 13 years, the Fears, Tears, Beers Bike Race for 7 years, Race the Rails for 3 years, Tourism Travel Shows for White Pine County Tour and Rec., White Pine Horse Races for 23 years, and assisted with functions for the Chamber of Commerce.

She is survived by her husband Wayne Cameron of Ruth, sister Elaine Cazier of Ely, children Cory of Ely and Wayne of Carson City, NV., grandchildren Christopher Bradley of Ely, Devon (Shelbey) Cameron of Eagle Mountain, Utah, Jordan (Arryssa Dorrance) Cameron of Tooele, Utah, Ethan Cameron of Colorado, Aspen Cameron of Reno, Coralie (Hunter Peck) Cameron of Ely, great grandchildren Aalecia Bradley, Chelsie Lee Tabitha Cameron, sisters-inlaw Jane McNay, Melba Lynch, Rae Horn, Vicki Cameron, brother-inlaw Arthur (Janet) Cameron, and numerous nieces and nephews. Geri is preceded in death by her parents Gerald and Lillian McNay, and brother Dave Gill McNay.

Memorial Services are scheduled for Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at the Ely Elks Lodge.