The 2022 White Pine County Fair theme is “Where The Road Ends… The Fun Begins!”. Many students throughout the ag district area participated in the poster contest to help promote the theme and the county fair that will be held Saturday and Sunday, August 20-21, 2022.

Here are the winners of the poster contest each winning a cash prize. You may see other contestant’s works of art advertising the county fair in the windows of the advertisers of the county fairbook. The winning posters will be displayed at the fairgrounds in the open class and 4-H exhibit building the weekend of the fair.

Kindergarten – 1st grade Category

Eliza Hamilton-Lund, 1st place E

lla Pierce-Lund, 2nd place

Jessica Jenson-Lund, 3rd place

2nd-3rd grade Category

Evvan Bath-David E Norman, 1st place

Dallyn Kirkland-David E Norman, 2nd place

Syla Rannings-David E Norman, 3rd place

4th-6th grade Category

Genevieve Carter-Lund, 1st place tie

Breanna Perez-David E Norman, 1st place tie

Rebekah Bishop-Learning Bridge, 2nd place

Valivia Weiland-Learning Bridge, 3rd place