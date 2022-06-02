On May 19, 2022, Gladys Marie Lani, Loving Mother and Grandmother, passed away of natural causes at the age of 82. Gladys was born November 30, 1939 to Alice and Murrell Harvey in Ely, Nevada. She made beautiful wedding cakes and birthday cakes in her home. She also was an avid quilt maker, which were all made by hand with love. She was also gifted in making amazing afghans which she shared with her family and friends.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Darrell Gene Lani, both her parents, Murrell and Alice Harvey. She is survived by her brother Leonard D. Harvey, sister Kathy Martin Bybee, two children (Cody) Darrell E. Lani and Alice Marie Jacoby (Lani), two grandchildren Phoenix Nathaniel Edward Furman, Shelby Marie Daugherty (Jacoby).

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.