CARSON CITY – The Nevada Commission on Off-Highway Vehicles is excited to announce that $750,000 in grant funding is now available for off-highway vehicle (OHV) projects throughout Nevada. The grants are open to all Nevada residents, community groups, and organizations interested in championing an OHV recreation project. The application and instructions are available online at ohv.nv.gov/grantprogram. Applications are due by July 15, 2022, and the Nevada Commission on Off- Highway Vehicles will award the grants in August 2022.

Every year, Nevada’s OHV grant program supports projects that expand and enhance amazing OHV adventures for all Nevadans and visitors to enjoy. Funded by Nevada’s OHV registration fees, these grants can be used for:

Trail planning and maintenance

Land acquisitions

Mapping and signage

Law enforcement

Education and safety training

Natural/cultural resource conservation

Previously funded OHV projects include the Prison Hill OHV Area, the Elko Motocross Track, trail maintenance by the Reno Area Dirt Riders, and more. To see video clips of previous OHV grant projects, please visit https://ohv.nv.gov/grantrecipients.