Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff ’s Office. Information and spelling of names contained in this blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withild at the request of persons whose names appear in this blotter or elsewhere in this newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state and federal agencies.

MAY 7, 2022

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the area was checked, but nothing unusual was noted.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the juveniles were located and all admitted to using a controlled substance. All three were released to their guardians and reports were submitted to Juvenile Probation.

New Bookings: None

MAY 8, 2022

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: The subject was not located.

REPORT OF FRAUD: The reporting party was selling an item on The Facebook, when he was contacted by a buyer who defrauded him by convincing him to send money to be reimbursed by the buyer.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the vehicle was located and the driver was issued a citation.

New Bookings: None

MAY 9, 2022

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was contacted and was fine.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties were contacted and claimed to have only been arguing.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – the reporting party claimed a neighbor had made threats toward them. The neighbors were contacted and denied making any threats.

REPORT OF A PROTECTION ORDER VIOLATION: City – the reporting party advised the adverse party of a protection order had violated it by trying to contact him. The adverse party, identified as 40 year old Reannan Peacock of Ely, was later taken into custody for the violation.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City – Mark Ferrell, of Washington, struck a pole in a parking lot.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – several subjects got into a fight regarding previous issues. One subject was allowed to sign a citizen’s complaint for battery against another. All parties separated and advised to stay away from each other.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – the reporting party stated a female made threats toward her. The female posted a video online confirming making the threat. She was contacted and denied making the threats, until she was advised the video had been seen by the deputy. She was advised to refrain from such conduct.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the subject left the property when deputies arrived.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – a local bank reported receiving several counterfeit bills from business deposits in the area.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the driver was located and determined to be fatigued.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the vehicle was not located.

New Bookings:

Reannan Peacock / Violation of a protection order and convicted person failure to register with law enforcement / Bail $5,000

MAY 10, 2022

REPORT OF A TRESPASS: City – a male was loitering at a local business. He was trespassed from the property and left without incident.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – two students got into a fight at a local school. A report was submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – a local school reported a parent arrived at the school and was incoherent and acting erratically, requesting their child be released from school. Contact was made with another guardian, who took custody of the child. The Division of Child and Family Services was also notified.

New Bookings:

Joseph McKnight / Serving time for previous arrest

MAY 11, 2022

REPORT OF GRAFFITI: City – the reporting party discovered graffiti on a building.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and assisted.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed her ex-boyfriend had her keys and wouldn’t return them. He was contacted and returned the keys.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party claimed someone was fraudulently using her friend’s social media account.

REPORT OF ATTEMPTED THEFT: City – the reporting party discovered someone attempted to steal the catalytic converter from their vehicle.

REPORT OF A TRESPASS: City – the reporting party trespassed a subject from their workplace and requested it be documented.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the couple was contacted and claimed to have only been arguing.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was not located.

New Bookings:

Elizabeth Phillipenas / Probation violation / No bail / Arrested by Nevada State Police