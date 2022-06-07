NNDVS is hosting the first ever roadshow that will be held from the summer to the fall.

The roadshow will be in Ely on June 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ely Elks Lodge.

Over the next few months a services of Veteran Resource Fairs across Nevada that will bring together resources, community partners, and veteran service organizations to showcase what’s available in many different communities.

The show will also be traveling to additional locations listed below:

June 11 – Elko GBC Fitness Center

June 25 – Reno – THCC’s Red Mountain

Aug. 6 – Gardnerville – Senior Center

Aug. 13 – Fallon – Convention Center

For more information visit www. veterans.nv.gov or by contacting them at 775-777-1000.