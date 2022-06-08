It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Carol Jean Wagner Gubler. Carol passed on May 24th, 2022 at the Saint George Regional Hospital. She was surrounded by her loving husband and children during her final moments.

Carol was born in Hawthorne, Nevada on June 23rd, 1951 to Marvin R. and Doris T. Wagner. She was the youngest of four children and was loved by her elder siblings. Carol grew up in Hawthorne, Nevada where she graduated High School in 1969. She attended Utah State University, graduating in 1973 with a Bachelors. She earned a Major in Education and a second Major in Political Science.

Carol married Denton E. Gubler in Hawthorne, Nevada on March 15, 1975. From that union came three children, Charity Ann, Carolyn Jean, and Damon Denton Gubler. Together they raised their children in Lund, Nevada where Carol was a stay-at-home mom until her three children were attending elementary school. She was a dedicated full-time Teacher who taught in both the Elementary and Secondary Schools. She pursued additional collegiate courses to become certified in Special Education, a career she truly loved. “Mrs. G” had a positive impact on many students she taught over the years. After she retired from teaching, she continued to help kids study for the proficiency test so that they were able to graduate High School. Carol had a passion for helping students and was a believer in education.

Carol is survived by her husband Denton E. Gubler and her three children, Charity (Jim) Marques, Carolyn (Joseph) Zeman, and Damon (Monica) Gubler. Surviving siblings are her sisters Katherine (Dennis) Peterson & Arlene Hoferer and her brother Richard (Carlene) Wagner. She was loved dearly by all her grandchildren: Tierra, Cole, Cody, Cade Marques and Alyssa Reynoso; Ryan, Maleana, and Dylan McKnight; Lillyana and Laylani Gubler. Her great-grandchildren are Kali, Kayson, Braelyn Marques; Reese, Camden, and Brinley Reynoso. Carol also has many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents Marvin R. & Doris T. Wagner, brother-in-law Robert Hoferer, brother-in-law Brice Gubler, sisterin-law Peggy Gubler, and Denton’s parents Leroy and Ellen.

Carol and Denton made Lund, Nevada their home. Over the many years living there, they remodeled and built a beautiful family home for all to enjoy. Carol loved the laidback lifestyle of living in a small town where she was a friend to all. Her family and friends will continue to gather and celebrate her beautiful life as she will surely be missed.

Services will be held on Saturday, June 11th, 2022 at the Lund LDS Church. The family viewing will be at 10:00am with the funeral service beginning at 11:00am. Interment to follow at the Lund Cemetery.