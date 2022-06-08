Christine (Palmer) Miller joined her husband and daughter Christina in heaven on 5/25/22. She was born January 14th, 1954, in Salt Lake City, Ut to George and Norma (Ames) Palmer where she spent her childhood with her sisters Deanna, Gloria, Ganeen, Lillian, Nora, Nancy, Mary, and brother Frank. Her father passed away in early childhood and her mother remarried Von Randall. They moved to Lund, Nevada as teenagers and spent the rest of her life as a resident of White Pine County. She met Alan Miller and was married in 1971. They lived their lives in Ely and McGill where they had 5 children, Frank (Debbie), Norma (Billy) Barnes, Alan Jr., Christina (Ben) Hyzer, and Kyle. She has 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. After her husband passed in 2011 she moved in with her best friend and sister Nora. She also spent a few years at the White Pine Care Center where she gained many friends with the staff and other residents. She was loved for her sense of humor, her simple and always positive outlook on life which got her through many challenges. She loved camping at the Creeks, mountain drives, trips out of town, gambling at the local casinos, music, crafts, and spending time with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 2 sisters, and her daughter. A celebration of life will be held in August, details will be shared at a later date.