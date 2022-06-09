The Rotary Club of Ely was feeling very grateful to be able to hand out $8,000 in scholarships. Pictured are the recipients this year from left: Marisa Kemmle, Jesse Rogan, Kaylee Cracraft. Paola Godina, Katrina Swetich and Morgan Hendrickson.
