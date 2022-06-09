Several Senior White Pine High School vocalists were recognized in a Northeast Nevada Regional Honor Choir Festival in Elko.

White Pine had several seniors recognized for three years of participation in the honor choir (which would have been four if the event had been held last year). They were Hailey Oxborrow, Eliza Sorensen, Andrew Casarez, Gerry Chilson, and Matt Van Tassell.

In order to qualify, students must submit individual, unaccompanied auditions consisting of an ascending and descending chromatic scale, a series of intervals, and a segment of an audition piece selected by the festival coordinator. The recordings are scored by a panel of adjudicators for pitch accuracy, rhythmic accuracy, musicality, and tone quality.

Singers from White Pine, Lincoln, Wells, Carlin, Elko, Spring Creek, Battle Mountain, and Winemucca submitted auditions. White Pine had 30 students who met the audition criteria and were selected to participate in the honor choir. Those students were sopranos Alyssa Bailey-Brandis, Janessa Merrill, Rainy Gay, Brianna Newman, Emma Holdaway, Kassidy Douglass, Shayla Hughes, Raylynn Henne, Hailey Oxborrow, and Charish Stevens; altos Kya Dawson, Lydia Kunz, Eliza Sorensen, Aiden Parent, Rylee St. Aubin, Tiana Brewster, Bethany Haynes, Natalie Garcia, Tamara Griffin; tenors Alysia Beardall, Andrew Casarez, Michael Kunz, Mo Van Tassell, Ben Bailey-Brandis, Rylie Mattinson; and basses Matthew Nicholes, Sam Sorensen, Gerry Chilson, McCaul Nicholes, Matt Van Tassell, Zephen Nicholes, and Holden Windous.