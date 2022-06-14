Anna Marie Bryant Miller joined her heavenly father on May 18, 2022 peacefully at the care center in Ely, Nevada. She was born February 21, 1934 to Herbert and Vedis Bryant in Center, Colorado. The family moved to Ely in the 1940s.

Anna Marie met and married the love of her life, Frank Miller of Ely, on October 20, 1950. They had four boys born to this Union; Alan Joel, Walter Aaron, Lorenzo Ross and Perry Arley. Along with being a homemaker and raising four boys, Anna Marie honored her husband‘s military service by joining the American legion auxiliary in 1969. In 1982 -1986 she was chaplain treasurer, in 1994- 1995 she served as district president. Then, in 1998, she became a lifetime member. Throughout the years she was a Buddy Poppy chairman, to raise funds to help families of servicemen. On April 24, 1971 Anna Marie lost her husband to a tragic accident at the Kennecott, Ruth Mine.

As a devout member of the LDS church and for the love for her heavenly father, she dedicated her time as a primary teacher, she also helped in the nursery. In 2005 she joined the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.

Anna Marie was always giving of herself, donating numerous hours to helping others. She loved to read, mostly westerns, Louis Lamour was her favorite author. She loved her dogs, she had at least two on her lap at all times. She liked to spend time camping and going for rides in the mountains. Family was everything to her along with her fur babies.

Anna Marie is survived by her half Brother Harold (Sue) and son Lorenzo Miller.

Anna Marie was preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Vedis Bryant, brothers Herbert Ray Bryant, Samuel Bryant and Wayne Bryant, Sons Walter, Alan and Perry.

In Lieu of flowers please donate in Anna Marie’s honor to the McGill Library or the McGill Grade School Book Fair.

Memorial Services and Luncheon will be held Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. at the McGill LDS Church.