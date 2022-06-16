Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff ’s Office. Information and spelling of names contained in this blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withild at the request of persons whose names appear in this blotter or elsewhere in this newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state and federal agencies.

MAY 13, 2022

REPORT OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: City – the reporting party discovered their vehicle had been stolen during the night. It had been recovered

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was contacted and checked okay.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF A BURGLARY: City – the report was unfounded.

New Bookings:

None

MAY 13, 2022

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subjects were located and were fine.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 29 year old Deric Jackson, of Ely, was arrested for evading a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, riding a motorcycle without a helmet, and expired registration.

New Bookings:

Deric Jackson / Evading a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, riding a motorcycle without a helmet, and expired registration. / Bail $1,965

MAY 14, 2022

REPORT OF AN ATTEMPTED SUICIDE: A male subject jumped from a moving vehicle on a highway and ran in front of a semi. The male received no injuries and was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City – the subject was advised of how to resole his issue through the civil court process.

REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED: Two juveniles were found to have discharged a pistol in a rural area near some homes. Both were taken into custody and later released to their guardians. A report was submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – a male subject reportedly had food at a restaurant and then appeared to leave without paying. The male was located outside the business and advised he was looking for his girlfriend, who had just left. The male paid his bill.

REPORT OF A TRESPASS: City – the subject was trespassed from the business by an employee.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – 42 year old Reyna Jimenez, of Idaho, was arrested for domestic battery after battering a family member.

New Bookings: