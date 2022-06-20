submitted photo

Great Basin Pyrotechnic, which has staged fireworks shows in McGill, Lund and the Fire & Ice Festival, is planning a July Fourth fireworks display at the White Pine County Golf Course.

Great Basin Pyrotechnics is just weeks away from launching its first ever Fourth of July Fireworks display at the White Pine County Golf course.

A native of Ely, Michael Couch has spent the last year obtaining his nonprofit organization status, and working hard to get approval from the White Pine County Commission to host the Fourth of July Fireworks Display.

You may have captured some of Couch’s recent fireworks displays during Labor Day in McGill, the Winter Fire & Ice Festival, Lund Pioneer Days, the White Pine Horse Races or the recent one at the White Pine High School, but Couch notes that this one coming up will be the biggest display White Pine County has ever seen.

“Dust off your favorite lawn chair, assemble a group of friends, for a healthy dose of pyrotechnics.” Couch said.

With the help of an Aid to Organization grant through White Pine County Tourism and Recreation, businesses and individuals in the community, Couch has been able to raise more than $18,000 for the fireworks display.

Couch said that puts him at the 75 percent mark of his goal.

“It’s not too late to help us out where we need it the most,” Couch said.

If you would like to sponsor this year’s fireworks display, please contact Great Basin Pyrotechnics at 775- 293-7178.