In Loving Memory

Mary Elizabeth (Melka) Tisue

June 18th, 1939 to June 5th, 2022

Mary (Melka) Tisue, 82, passed away on June 5th, 2022 with her family by her side. Mary was born in Ishpeming Michigan on June 18th, 1939 to Edward and Helen Melka. The family moved to Eureka, Nevada when Mary was five years old. She attended all of her school years in Eureka and met her lifelong love, Richard Tisue in high school.

Mary and Richard were married in Reno, Nevada on June 17th, 1961 and had three children, Stacy, Mark and Nikki. They resided and raised their three children in Tonopah, Nevada.

Mary loved spending time with her family and friends and hunted her entire life. She was seen daily cruising Main Street waving at everyone on her way in Tonopah in the famous blue Tisue bronco, to the bank, post office and Scolaris store. She was the life of the party everywhere she went and known by all. She was well known for her Halloween costumes and her many years of hard work and participation in the annual Tonopah Jim Butler days. She was always remembered by anyone she met and never had an enemy. Well, maybe a few! She wasn’t afraid to tell them either.

In 2017, Mary and Richard decided to move back to their hometown of Eureka and live in the house Mary was raised in.

Mary is survived by her husband of 61 years, Richard. Son, Mark of Tonopah. Daughter, Nikki of Eureka. Grandchildren Patrick, Will and Danny Sweeney, Jerett, Brayden, Gavin and Cambria Tisue. Great grandchildren, Emilee, Hunter, Zach and Elvis Sweeney. As well as cousins, nieces and nephews and numerous friends that she would consider family.

Mary is predeceased by her Father Edward, Mother Helen, brothers Bobby, Eddie and Butch, nephew Eddie and daughter Stacy Lee.

A memorial/celebration of life will be held at a later time in Eureka Nevada.