Roger Lynn Holdaway, age 51 years, of Ely, Nevada passed away June 11, 2022 in Ely, NV. He was born July 3, 1970 in Longmont, Colorado to Doyle and Marilyn Marie Holdaway.

Roger graduated from Box Elder High School, Class of 1988. He met his wife Kristina in 1998 in Arizona. Roger enjoyed NASCAR, tinkering in his garage doing mechanic work and he loved making others laugh.

Roger is survived by his wife Kristina Holdaway of Ely, NV; four children Stacia Raetz and Dylan Raetz both of St. Louis, Missouri, Joshua Holdaway of Colorado and Nikole Holdaway of Utah; four grandchildren Victoria, Tristan, Allistor and Kenny II; Father Doyle (Chloe) Holdaway of Brigham City, Utah; Siblings Ruth Ann (Jeff) Roberts, Paul Holdaway, David Holdaway, Steven (Melanie) Holdaway, Allen Holdaway, Christopher (Monica) Holdaway, Janette (Val) Sidmore, Timothy Holdaway, Jaylynn (Patrick) Bridge and Phillip Holdaway; Niece Emma Holdaway and Several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother Marilyn Marie and children Heather and Jared Holdaway. A Celebration of Life will be held in Ely, Nevada at a later date.

A Visitation was held Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. at Myers Mortuary 205 South 100 East Brigham City, Utah. With a Graveside Service to followed at 2:30 P.M. at the Brigham City Cemetery Brigham City, Utah