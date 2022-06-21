KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Oregon Institute of Technology (Oregon Tech) celebrated its 74th annual commencement at events in Klamath Falls and Wilsonville on June 10, 11, and 12. Three graduating students, Allie West, Mariano Segura, and Pamela Jackson , presented commencement addresses to the graduating classes, celebrating the accomplishments of fellow graduates and preparing them for the future.

Pamela Jackson graduated from White Pine High School in 2007 and graduates summa sum laude on Sunday from Oregon Tech with a Bachelor and Master of Science in Renewable Energy Engineering.

As a non-traditional student and single mother of three, Pamela, who already holds a Bachelor of Science in Discrete Math/Operations Research and a Master of Business Administration in Information Technology Management, moved across the country to enroll in concurrent bachelor and master’s degrees in Renewable Energy Engineering at Oregon Tech as a step in contributing towards solving the global energy dilemma to help literally save the world from the climate change crisis.

While at Oregon Tech, Pamela was nominated for the Electrical Engineering and Renewable Energy Industry Council, selected as a graduate assistant, and chosen as lead peer consultant. She joined several committees and clubs including officer positions in Society of Women Engineers, Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honor Society, and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. She worked on campus as the student government Clubs Officer, a Mathematics, Engineering, Science, and Achievement mentor, a distance learning student worker, and a library assistant and interned at the battery lab XNRGI.

Pamela also served as an officer of Hyperion International that helped nonprofit SolarHOPE design and install a solar system for a maternity ward in The Gambia, Africa. She cofounded the Graduate Student Resource Office and founded Students for Change which promoted education, discussion, and action for political issues such as voting and climate change strikes.

After graduation, Pamela aims to work in a national energy lab near Portland researching energy solutions. She would also love to join a community band with her bass clarinet and drama performance groups when she has slightly more time.

For more information about Oregon Tech’s commencement ceremonies, visit www.oit.edu/registrar/graduate/commencement.