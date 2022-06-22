Born August 9, 1928 in White Pine County, Nevada, Carol Pearson Storer died May 12, 2022, of natural causes in Milwaukie, Oregon. Growing up in the copper mining company town of McGill shaped her life, and she remained deeply attached to Nevada and all things copper throughout her life. Graduating from high school at age 16, she moved to Eugene to attend the University of Oregon for pre-nursing studies before coming to Portland in 1947 for nursing school (now Oregon Health Science University.) After graduating in 1949, she worked in nursing positions at several Portland hospitals for 41 years until retiring in 1990 from a management position at OHSU.

She was excellent at assorted types of needlework, and in 1962 she was chosen to complete a needlepoint canvas of the Oregon State Seal that was incorporated into a large tapestry at the Washington National Cathedral’s War Memorial Chapel.

She married Joseph W. Storer in 1949, and they were married for 69 years before his passing in 2019. She was also predeceased by her parents, Carl and Grace Pearson, and her brother Wayne. She is survived by daughters Maryruth and Margaret, granddaughters Chris and Allison, great-grandson Wendell and sister-in-law Jerrie. There will be a private committal at Willamette National Cemetery