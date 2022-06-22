Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff ’s Office. Information and spelling of names contained in this blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withild at the request of persons whose names appear in this blotter or elsewhere in this newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state and federal agencies.

MAY 15, 2022

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Eva Hart, from California, struck a light pole.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subjects were located and checked okay.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the vehicle was not located.

New Bookings:

Cameron Hoadley / Courtesy hold for other agency.

MAY 16, 2022

REPORT OF A DEATH: Douglas Cooper, of Idaho, passed away from natural causes.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – a subject passed a counterfeit bill for goods. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties agreed to separate for the day.

New Bookings:

Harland Hammond / Warrant, failure to maintain lane, and possession of drug paraphernalia / Bail $3,355 / Arrested by Nevada State Police

Izaiah Medina / Serving time for previous arrest

MAY 17, 2022

REPORT OF AN ATTEMPTED SUICIDE: The subject was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and checked okay.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the area was checked and nothing was found.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Tina Harmon, of Ely, struck a vehicle while parking.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Frank Ulibarri, of Ely, pulled in front of a vehicle driven by John Sandoval, which he then struck.

New Bookings:

None

MAY 18, 2022

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: Subject was located and checked okay.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – two juveniles reportedly got into an unknown vehicle at a local school. It was later discovered to by a family member’s.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: Subject was located and checked okay.

REPORT OF A CIVIL ISSUE: The reporting party wanted it documented of having an issue regarding property lines.

REPORT OF A SHOPLIFTER: City – the subject was issued a citation and trespassed from the business.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: Subject was located and checked okay.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – when located, the subjects had stopped fighting. Both were trespassed from the business where the fight took place.

New Bookings:

None

MAY 19, 2022

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – the reporting party claimed to have struck a deer.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: 28 year old Maranda DeJesus, of Ruth, was arrested for domestic battery.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the reporting party claimed to have been battered by her teenage son. The victim had signs of battery. The minor was taken into custody without incident.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the reporting party claimed juveniles had been in her son’s car while it was parked at a local school.

REPORT OF DRUGS: City – a student at a local school was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. The subject was released to a guardian and a report was submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the reporting party advised an issue with two juveniles harassing his child at school. The incident was addressed with the school.

New Bookings:

Miguel Gamez Jr / DUI / Bail $1,000 / Arrested by Nevada State Police

Maranda DeJesus / Domestic battery / Bail $3,000 Robert Thompson / Failure to yield, DUI, and child restraints / Bail $1,450 / Arrested by Nevada State Police

MAY 20, 2022

REPORT OF AN UNATTENDED DEATH: Josephine Ashcraft passed away at her resident due to natural causes.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 35 year old Mark Ferguson, of Ely, turned himself in after confessing to stealing several electronic items from his workplace.

REPORT OF AN UNATTENDED DEATH: Bonnie Gardner passed away at her home due to natural causes.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was gone when deputies arrived.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was located and checked okay.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the subjects were contacted and claimed to have been only arguing. They separated for the night.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the vehicle was not located.

New Bookings: