By Marietta Henry

Special to The Ely Times

Submitted photo

Lee and Leanna Anderson will be grand marshals for the upcoming 2022 July 4th parade.

The White Pine Chamber of Commerce has selected Lee and Leanna Anderson as Grand Marshals for the upcoming 2022 July 4th Parade. Celebrating influential locals to lead the biggest annual parade in Ely is a time honored tradition, and this year’s selection has been 61 years in the making.

Speaking on this distinguished choice, Wayne Cameron, Director of the White Pine Chamber of Commerce, says, “I’ve known Lee and Leanna for over forty years, and aside from Lee making the best chorizo in Nevada, these two stand out as people who’ve been extremely committed to helping our community.”

With Leanna by his side, the Andersons moved to Ely in August of 1961. Kennecott had offered Lee a job, but he ultimately refused the terms, instead accepting work from Ern Morely at Standard Market. With 15 years of loyal service in the business, from stocking shelves to learning how to manage the butcher shop, Lee negotiated with Ross Prince and opened Anderson’s Market with his brother Lloyd in February, 1977. Andy’s Western Wear and Children’s Western Wear came along in 1987. These family businesses operated as pillars in our community for close to 45 years.

Many locals have the Andersons to thank for their first job, second job or second chance. Helping the young people of Ely through job opportunities, to grow and develop their skills, provided meaning for members of this community from every demographic, background, and ability. As mentors, Lee and Leanna explain that they had strict rules when it came to their youngest employees, “We’d tell them, keep your grades up, or you’re fired.” True to their word, if grades went downhill, Lee would lay them off. The couple is proud to report that the work ethic instilled in their market family paid off, “Three of our workers are now medical doctors.”

Beyond being influential employers, there are countless examples of the Anderson’s generosity cementing their place in Ely history and impacting an incalculable number of locals, families, and organizations. Each year the Andersons gave pumpkins to elementary schools, regularly provided food items to Lane City School, until it closed, donated meat and rolls to funeral services, and gave out Christmas packets to the needy. Anderson’s supported the Chamber of Commerce for more than 30 years, and outside of the store, Leanna served for 16 years on the William Bee Ririe Hospital Board.

Throughout their time in Ely and White Pine County, Lee and Leanna Anderson focused on giving back, supporting local 4-H youth programs for 58 years. Providing financial resources, services, meats and belt buckles, the Andersons built a strong legacy of commitment and in 2014 Lee became the second person inducted into the Nevada 4-H Youth Program Hall of Fame. “These two were the heart of the community, ‘’ says Karen Dougherty, a long-time friend and former employee. “I’ve seen these two take money out of their pockets and give handouts or help, always contributing their whole hearts without concern for their pocketbook.”

As constant as Lee and Leanna Anderson have been over the last six decades, they want others to know they do miss serving the people of Ely. When you serve one area as long as the Anderson’s you gain many connections and a lot of insight. They lament that over all of that time, the one thing that has changed the most is the community itself, “A lot of organizations now no longer have volunteers or the same type of support they used to, and it hurts the small stores and businesses here, as more and more locals are giving their business to Vegas or other places.” They felt that crunch and worry about others in the community, especially volunteer organizations.

As Grand Marshals for the 2022 July 4th Parade, it is dedicated community leaders like the Andersons that not only earned this celebratory honor, but most assuredly deserve the acclaim and recognition. Lee and Leanna Anderson’s examples provide crucial and valuable life lessons that we can all learn from. It is up to all of us to follow in their footsteps, to ensure Ely remains the same cherished small town we all know and love: Give back to the community; Help others in need; Be kind; Be generous; Be loyal; When you take care of others, others will take care of you.

Lee and Leanna beam with smiles telling their stories collected over a lifetime here in Ely and White Pine County, “Ely has been very good to us. We love the people here.” This is a shared sentiment on this special 4th of July. Come out and cheer on Lee and Leanna Anderson, as they lead the Independence Day Parade through the city they have helped build over the last sixty years.

This year’s July 4th parade, ‘This Land was Made for You and Me’, begins Monday July 4th, at 11 a.m., following the Community Breakfast at the Bristlecone Convention Center from 8-10:30 a.m. To participate in this year’s parade and register your float, vehicle or marching entry, contact the Chamber of Commerce, 775-289-8877